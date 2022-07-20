A coalition of Nigerian Bishops, numbering over 50, on Wednesday, stormed the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja, despite the antagonistic position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), over the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket.

Dressed in different shapes and sizes of skullcaps and cassocks, they had occupied a vantage position inside the main hall of the Musa Yar’adu Centre, the venue of the official unveiling, on arrival, but had to be relocated far away in the gallery upstairs.

Interestingly, despite being present, they were not given any spiritual role to play throughout the duration of the event including the traditional function of conducting the prayers.