Monica Iheakam

This is trying times for former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, who is seriously ill from an undisclosed ailment and in dire need of financial support to enable him get medical attention overseas.

Grand Patron of ex-Enugu Rangers Players Association, Benson Ejindu, brought the pitiable plight of the ex-internationals health challenges to the world through the gofundme page,he opened to solicit for funds from football lovers in aid of the 1980 Nations cup winning captain.

According to the gofundme page, Chukwu needs the sum of $50,000 for a trip to the United States where he will undergo surgery and all the medical expenses.

“Former players like the late Kenneth Ilodigwe, Christian Madu, Kelechi Emetole, and others who have passed on could have lived longer, if more hands were on deck to help with their health issues,” Ejindu was quoted on the gofundme page opened for Chukwu.

“I am asking you to join me, this time around, in raising funds for Chairman Chukwu, who is currently in Nigeria receiving treatments for various ailments.”

“Your financial support will help fly him to the United States for better treatment.”

“We are hoping to raise about $50,000 to cover Christian Chukwu’s round trip flight from Nigeria and all the medical expenses. Leftover funds will help set up a health and welfare account for all Ex Rangers.”