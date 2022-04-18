From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The South-South branch of the Network of Clergymen in Nigeria (NCN) has canvassed that the country needs a politician in the mould of the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to become president, urging members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure he gets the party ticket.

The group in a statement in Benin City, signed by its Coordinator General from Delta State, Pastor Joseph Francis, and Deputy Coordinator from Edo State Apostle Chris Odion Ebhodaghe, said Tinubu would bring a fresh breath to the polity haven not been part of the government in the last seven years but just a national leader of the party.

The group explained that Nigeria is divided along ethnic and religious lines and needed a detribalised Nigerian and somebody with the capacity to accept all.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘The country has never been so divided and impoverished before, but when you look at the track record and political history of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you will realise that this is the best time for us to have this miraculous change,’ the group stated.

‘We need a strong man who has the capacity, tenacity, courage and determination to drive the economy, security and create more infrastructure in Nigeria.

‘We need a man that will bring togetherness and peaceful coexistence between the Christians and Muslims in Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one the spirit of God tells us to follow. He is a Muslim married to a wife who is a strong and committed Christian, he has a track record as one of the most consistent progressive politicians in Nigeria. As an elected senator in the aborted 3rd republic, he was at the forefront of the restoration of democracy which was achieved in 1999 and he has remained constant to date. Nigeria needs fresh air and we believe Tinubu is the fresh air,’ the statement added.