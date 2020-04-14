Joe Effiong, Uyo

A Christian group in Akwa Ibom State, under the aegis of The Sons and Daughters of Faith (SANDOF), has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and escalation of cult groups in the state.

President of the organisation, Etop Nathaniel, who said this in a statement, yesterday stated that proactive measures on the part of government has so far curtailed the spread of the pandemic in the state.

The group also praised government for the proscription of cult groups, saying it has reduced crime rate in the state, especially during the current lockdown period

Nathaniel said Governor Emmanuel’s high sense of responsibility in managing the spread of COVID-19 in the state and bravery commitment, prayerful disposition in times like this is keeping the state save from the virus.

“We thank the governor for his genuine desire to create for us the Akwa Ibom of our dream seen in his industrialisation plans; his peace initiative which saw to his recent proscription of different deadly cult groups in the state.”

The group also felicitated with all Christians at Easter and urged them to remember the sacrifice of salvation that was wrought on the Cross of Calvary for humanity by Saviour Jesus Christ.

“We urge Christian youths to rise in support of Governor Emmanuel as he delivers to us the Akwa Ibom State we all dreamt of by shunning vices such as insult on elders, vandalism, cultism, undue criticism on leaders and other anti-social vices.”