By Lawrence Enyoghasu

A Christian humanitarian group, Christian Social Movement of Nigeria has, through its Layfaithful Trust Fund, has donated to provide succour to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Goni Camp in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State.

According to a statement provided by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Bosun, the group recently donated bags of rice, maize, and cash to widows in the camp.

“We are grateful to the brethren who donated the funds we used to provide these relief materials, as well as to the traditional ruler in the community who facilitated the hall in a secondary school where the IDPs have been living since they fled their homes due to violent attacks against them by Fulani herdsmen,”

he stated.

Bosun, however, called for more interventions to make the IDPs more comfortable because according to him, the IDPs have been sleeping in the open hall, which is not floored. He also noted that there are no mattresses and other amenities to comfort the IDPs who, he noted, were driven from their homes in agony.

“We continue to trust the Lord for more resources to properly resettle and empower our persecuted brethren in all the affected areas,” he stated.