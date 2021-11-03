Amid growing fear of violence in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Universal Prayer Fellowship (UPF) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the old Aguata Local Government Area of the state, have resorted to prayers for God to intervene and bring about peaceful, violent-free and credible elections.

The Christian groups led by Evangelist Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor and Apostle Chukwuemeka Ezekiel, recently organised a joint intercessory prayer at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium to seek the face of God and ensure that the election turns out peaceful, credible and in accordance with the popular will of Ndi Anambra.

This, according to the facilitators, became imperative following the prevailing insecurity in the state which has become a big source of worry and concern for the Anambra people.

They called on the electoral body and its officials, candidates, and political parties, as well as all concerned to ensure that the right thing is done to save the country from being fatally injured. They believe that the election, which will be held on Saturday, November 6, has something critical to do with the corporate destiny and future of Nigeria, hence the call for all hands to be on deck for the successful and credible conduct of the polls.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .