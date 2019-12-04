Ngozi Nwoke, Lagos

The senior pastor of Olivet Bible Church, Pastor Owen Lekwauwam, says Nigeria needs constant prayers for the safety of its citizens, noting that with the security crisis in the counry, religious organisations should pray for good governance and effective leadership from the Buhari administration.

Lekwauwam said this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Lagos at the church auditorium, while announcing its end of year general thanksgiving service slated for December 8.

The pastor expressed dissatisfaction with the country’s economic downturn and rise in unemployment, saying that the situation has caused untold hardship and frustration, as he called on the government to address the lingering challenges affecting the livelihoods of Nigerians.

“We are grateful for God’s faithfulness and divine providence to us this year. I implore members of the church to remain steadfast in prayers and thanksgiving. This is why we have set aside December 8th just for prayers, celebration and thanksgiving. We aIso invite the general public to join us in the service,” Lekwauwam said at the briefing.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on religious groups and well-meaning Nigerians to include this administration in their collective and individual prayers for good governance and effective leadership. We as a church pray God will continue to give them the political will and ability to do the right thing and change the structural pattern of government to the well-being of Nigerians,” he said.