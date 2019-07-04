Ngozi Nwoke

Primate of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has called on the Federal Government to emulate the leadership quality of Christ.

He made the call, yesterday, during a consecration service of bishops and archbishops, at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos.

The consecration service, which had four consecrated bishop-elect and two archbishops, was attended by christian leaders from all the Anglican diocese in Nigeria.

Okoh said the Church is on an evangelical mission and must keep the crusade moving by preaching peace, especially during crisis

“The Church is an evangelical organisation and must keep moving to achieve that purpose. It is a flowing stream that has vitality to give peace and harmony to the soul,” the cleric said.

He described the consecration of the newly-elected bishops as a privilege to serve God and humanity, adding that they should maintain the standard of worship and fulfil their obligations to christianity unrelenting.

“The bishops will be sent to the United States of America to take charge of the churches there. We have Nigerians who need our local ministration there and we want them to worship the same way we worship here.

“The bishops must follow and maintain our standard of worship there, so that when the worshippers come home, our doctrine here will not look strange to them. This is the essence of sending the newly consecrated bishops to the United States.”

Okoh called on the Federal Government to look into the cattle ranching policy to avoid causing more chaos within ethnic groups in the country.

“I call on the Federal Government to review the cattle ranching issue. It is provocative and the government should first of all gain the confidence of the people. It is unfair to impose laws that undermine the rights of citizens. We need peace in the country,” he said.

One of the bishops-elect, Emmanuel Chukwuma, archbishop of Enugu Province, thanked members for the privilege to serve the church for the second time.

“I am happy to God Almighty and the church who has found me worthy to serve again. I assure that I will continue with the good works and strive to ensure the vision and mission strategy of the church is achieved.”

A suffragan bishop-elect, Venerable Olukayode Adenola Adebogun, also thanked the primate for the opportunity to serve the church and fulfil his calling.

“I thank God for his faithfulness and I believe by His grace, we will support to achieve the mission of the church. We intend to plant more churches in the US, assist members with spiritual growth. We appeal to Nigerians to always trust in God and be hopeful that the country’s situation will turn out positively, especially the ongoing insurgency.”