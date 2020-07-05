Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian leaders, on Sunday, gathered at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, for a national prayer that would expectedly arouse the interest of God as regards the affairs of men, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world and had crippled the socioeconomic activities of the world.

Church leaders from different denomination were in attendance, as well as officials of the government led by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The National prayer was organized by the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to mark the end of the three days fasting and prayers against the activities of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and beyond.

The Executive Secretary, NIREC, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, in his welcome remarks, explained that the national spiritual exercise was organized by NIREC to solicit the intervention of God on the affairs of men, particularly in taking the COVID-19 which has negatively affected life and living across the world.

He explained: “I must correct the impression that CAN organized this event. It was organized by NIREC which comprises of CAN and Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

“Our Muslim brothers concluded their own event last Friday with a Jummat prayer which was aired live. Today (Sunday), we are hear to conclude ours with this prayer. We know that God has heard our prayers and will act swiftly.”