The Edo APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his manifesto, the Simple Agenda yesterday got the endorsement of the Coalition of Christian Leaders in the state.,

The Coalition which is made up of Pastors of Christian organizations across denominations made public its endorsement in a communique signed by 14 eminent Church leaders at a special session in Benin City.

The signatories included that of Bishop Abraham Chigbundu of the Voice of Freedom Ministries, Pastor Dele Balogun, the Pastor in charge of Region 13 of the RCCG, Revd Jeff Iyonawan of Miracle Assembly and Bishop Iyobosa Atoe among others.

The special session featured prayers, praise and worship, an opening speech by Revd Jeff Iyonowan, an exhortation by Bishop Abraham Chigbundu, comments by former deputy governor, Revd Peter Obadan, Emmanuel Usoh and other church leaders, culminating in the laying of hands and prayers for the victory of Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

According to the coalition, the Simple Agenda of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a, “plan for the developmental path of Edo State and her citizens”, hence their call on all Christians across Edo State notwithstanding denominations to, “vote massively for the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu”, in the Edo election.

The coalition then called on parents and guardians in the state to help stem any participation of their children from any form of violence as it preaches nonviolence elections. It also called on the church and all religious leaders to continue in prayers for a peaceful election on September 19.

In an exhortation, Bishop Chigbundu using scriptures to back up his submission declared that as far as the Edo governorship election is concerned, for the Church leaders, understanding of the times and knowing what to do is key.

He said for too long the Church in Edo State has played too much to the gallery but now.

In his remarks, Revd Peter Obadan, a former deputy governor of Edo State, said that the gathering was actually called so that Pastors present could take the message back by evangelising others whom they know and can reach but were absent about Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu said it was good to know that, the church leaders realised that a christian be in the helm of affairs in Edo State as he commended them for understanding the times and seizing the opportunity because politics is about power, influence and money

He then spoke briefly about his manifesto, the Simple Agenda, which details his plans upon assumption of office as Edo State Governor and said by the grace of God, “I want to assure the church I will not disappoint you”.

He urged the church leaders to go back home and talk to their neighbours so that on September 19, 2020, they vote for somebody who is god-fearing, “somebody who has a clearcut agenda about what he wants to do. We are tired of fake promises”.