Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude, yesterday, said Christian leaders from 10 countries including Africa and Europe were being expected in Benin City for prayer against insecurity in the country in its forthcoming convention.

Dr. Omobude, in a statement by Deacon Ralph Okhiria, said the Christian leaders would during the one week period, pray for the well-being of Nigeria.

“The Christian leaders from about 10 countries, including Africa, Europe, America, amongst others will be united in fervent prayers against terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery/banditry, and other violent crimes, as well as pray for the peace, unity, economic, political and social well-being of the country. We are expecting no fewer than 2,000 top Christian clerics from across the world and a very large number of worshippers who will be joining their faith with us during the prayer programme.”

They include Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr. Paul Enenche, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, Dr. Enoch Sitima while Nathaniel Bassey, Uche Agu and Covenant Mass Choirs will minister in songs.

With the theme: “The Lord, Strong and Mighty”, the one week long convention holds at the main auditorium of the church from October 21 to 27.