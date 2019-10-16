Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Rev Dr Felix Omobude said on Tuesday that Christian leaders from 10 countries, including from Africa and Europe, are expected in Benin City to partake in prayers against insecurity in the country, as part of the New Covenant Gospel Church’s forthcoming convention.

Rev Omobude, who in a press release endorsed by his media aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, and made available to reporters in Benin City, said the Christian leaders would, during the one week period, pray for the well-being of Nigeria.

“The Christian leaders from about 10 countries, including Africa, Europe, America, amongst others will be united in fervent prayers against terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery/banditry, and other violent crimes, as well as pray for the peace, unity, economic, political and social well-being of the country,” the statement read.

“We are expecting no fewer than 2,000 top Christian clerics from across the world and a very large number of worshippers who will be joining their faith with us during the prayer programme.”

Speakers at the upcoming event will include Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr Paul Enenche, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, Dr Enoch Sitima, among many others; while Evangelist Nathaniel Bassey, Uche Agu and the Covenant Mass Choir will be performing music.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki is slated to be the chief guest of honour.

The press statement added that Rev Omobude is the chief host of the programme, noting that “it’s our expectation that after the spiritual exercise, Nigeria will become a better and peaceful place for all of us and our people will blessed abundantl.”

The prayer programme would be part of this year’s annual Bible Alive Believers’ International Convention (BABIC) of the Gospel Light International Ministries aka New Covenant Gospel Church.

With the theme “The Lord, Strong and Mighty”, the week long convention will hold at His Glory main auditorium of the church from October 21 to 27, 2019.