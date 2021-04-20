From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Student Christian Movement (SCM) of Nigeria is to identify and mobilise support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to communal clashes and bloody attacks by marauding herders in the South East.

SCM had at its just-concluded 31st national biennial conference in Abuja, condemned the spate of insecurity in the country including kidnapping and banditry particularly as it affected innocent and harmless students.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the conference on behalf of the National Executive Council of the body, the new President, Mrs Eberechukwu Ubesie, urged the federal government to protect the students by scaling down the level of insecurity in the country.

She also implored government to fight insecurity by creating jobs for millions of unemployed youths.

Ubesie further disclosed that the SCM used the Abuja conference to flag off activities marking its 80th anniversary celebrations which were interrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining that the celebrations would be climaxed in May, 2022, she added that an endowment fund of N1billion would be floated to ensure the actualisation of the vision and mission of SCM in the area of sustainable empowerment of the youths and providing them with skills.

“We can’t carry guns but we will continue with advocacy; talking to people to embrace peace. SCM would identify IDPs or where people are distressed in the Southeast; be it in Enugu; Ebonyi or Anambra and see how to provide succour beginning with shelter, food and clothing. We are going to visit those crisis ravaged areas and see where to intervene,” Ubesie stated.

Founded in 1940 by former Governor of the defunct Eastern region; Dr. Akanu Ibiam and a onetime Secretary to the former Western region, Theophilus Ejiwumi; SCM is the oldest non-denominational Christian campus students’ ministry in Nigeria.