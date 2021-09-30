From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Perturbed by the spate of agitation and widespread killings and kidnapping in the country, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) and the National Council for Islamic Youth Organisation (NACOMYO) have teamed up to calm frayed nerves.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, the organisations called for an end to the bloodbath and for youths to give dialogue a chance.

YOWICAN President Belusochukwu Enwere further disclosed that the two groups would organise a national peace youth summit so that those agitations would be sufficiently tackled.

‘The security challenges that have bedevilled Nigeria in recent times ranging from insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, cultism, herdsmen and farmer’s clash, and agitation has led to the loss of lives and property,’ Enwere said.

‘The situation has discouraged foreign investors and stifle economic growth. It is worthy to note that the two organisations are here today which you can see Christians and Muslims represent one body.

‘We appeal to our fellow youth to embrace peace. Let us stop all these agitations in the Southern part of the country.

‘This is the best time to come to the round table to discuss the way forward on the things needed to stop the agitation.

‘And we are calling the president of the nation, to entrench lasting peace by ensuring that the youth are together.

‘We believe you and your capacity to do this and take us to the promised land.’

NACOMYO National President Sani Suleiman called on politicians across party lines to begin to engage with young people at the grassroots on the consequences of violence.

‘If you look at Nigeria today and the journey so far, 61 years down the line, we can say that the journey has been very difficult.

‘If you look at the insecurity bedevilling the country and particularly at the greatest asset of the country, youths; they which are the centre of it and serving as political thugs or the centre of regional or ethnic agitation or banditry.

‘Addressing this problem goes beyond a press conference, organising youth conference. We are coming from the background that addressing this problem requires all hands to be on deck.

‘Politicians have a role to play. We must go down to these communities and engage the youths who are involved in this problem,’ he said.

Shedding more light on the summit, Chairman, Planning Committee, Adegbegi Emmanuel, stated that the outcome of the meeting would be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and implementation.

Adegbegi disclosed that the event would hold on the second week of November and ‘is a first of its kind in the history of Nigeria is designed to create an all-inclusive and interactive platform anchored by youths of Nigeria.’

‘We are also using this medium to call on the generality of Nigerian youths, her leaders and all stakeholders to strongly join forces for a better and brighter Nigeria. Together we can make Nigeria great again,’ he said.

