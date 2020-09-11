Gyang Bere, Jos

Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Concerned People of Southern Kaduna State have called for the immediate cessation of killings, attacks, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Southern Kaduna State.

The Commission made the called in a communique issued at the end of a three-day peace summit organised by Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary NCPC in collaboration with TETFUND and friends of Southern Kaduna, held at the Throneroom Kafanchang, Kaduna State.

The communique which was signed by Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa and Prof. Sunday Abobai Agang, Co-Chairmen of the communiqué committee blame incessant killings and attack, kidnapping, cattle rustling and shielding if crimminals and major causes of the violence.

“The participants made these recommendations for consideration and action by communities and relevant authorities: Immediate cessation of killings, attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling.

“Create collaborative economic activities for people of Southern Kaduna. Stopping minors from grazing alone, farming on grazing routes and deliberate destruction of farm crops.

“Avoid any action or utterances that make people feel they don’t belong.

Government policy with regards to traditional institutions should be reviewed in collaboration with the communities to ensure peace and stability.”

The summit frowns at reprisal attacks and identified it as one of the causes of killings in Southern Kaduna which appears like justification for the bloody attacks.

It called on all leaders at the local, state and national level to avoid all that bothers on appearance of taking sides and not being impartial judges in curtailing the gruesome killings.

The communique called for immediate resolution of the issues of settler/indigene which has been a major concern to the effort of building peace in Southern Kaduna. The summit appreciated NCPC, TETFUND and friends of Southern Kaduna for organizing the summit and Apostle Emmanuel Kure for graciously making the venue and facilities available for the peace meeting.

The summit also set up 10 member committee with five members each from the warring groups to tackle all violence issues for amicably resolution.