Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has announced a downward review of the cost of the 2019 general pilgrimage to Israel from N731,000 to N715,000.

Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Esther Kwaghe, disclosed the information in Abuja at the signing of contract agreement with air carriers and ground handlers for the 2019 general pilgrimage exercise.

“I want to announce to Nigerians that 2019 cost of pilgrimage to Israel has been reviewed downward to N715,000 and this was the effort of the Chairman of the Commission, Yomi Kasali,” Kwaghe said.

“Stakeholders have agreed on the terms and conditions that would govern the 2019 pilgrimage exercise considering the drop in the cost of the exercise. We are have signed the line with due process of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) requirements.”

The Acting Executive Secretary, while urging the service providers not to renege on the agreements of the contract, also tasked them on safety of the pilgrims and value for money.

Chairman of the Commission Yomi Kasali said the decision for the 2 percent price reduction was informed by the plea of a conference of states and other stakeholders.

He noted that the Commission also considered the harsh economic situation in Nigeria and demands by many Nigerians to participate in the annual spiritual exercise.

Executive Director AtlasJet Nigeria Limited Ercument Filiz, who spoke on behalf of service providers, assured the Commission of the commitment of the service providers to safety and excellent service delivery to pilgrims.