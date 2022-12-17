Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has been commended for his dedication to the building of faith of the people of the state through his administration’s constant sponsorship of indigenes to the holy lands of Israel and Jordan, as well as putting Enugu in the front position among states in the country that embark on Christian Pilgrimage.

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, made the commendations on Friday, in Enugu, during the national flag-off of the December 2022 Christian Pilgrimage, which witnessed the airlifting of 300 pilgrims to the Holy lands of Israel and Jordan, sponsored by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration.

Appreciating Governor Ugwuanyi’s commitment to the religious exercise and its positive impact on the people of Enugu State, the Executive Secretary stated that the governor had demonstrated “dedication of faith to your people”, adding, “It is not every governor that will realise the blessings behind building the faith of their people.

“Many here are going there with prayer requests through you who have approved this journey. Their prayer requests will be answered.”

In his brief remarks, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Nestor Ezeme, told the governor that the beneficiaries, comprising professors, doctors, teachers, Keke riders, market women and other people from all walks of life and different Christian denominations in Enugu State, were grateful to him and will show further appreciation when they return.

Welcoming the Executive Secretary of NCPC to Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the choice of Enugu State for the epoch event.

The governor, who acknowledged with deep sense of appreciation, the award of the ‘Best Pilgrimage Governor in the South East Nigeria’ conferred on him last year by NCPC, implored the Pilgrims to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, all the governors of the 36 state of Nigeria “and indeed all those in authority in the country whom God has anointed to manage our affairs.”

Governor Ugwuanyi equally urged them to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, especially the ravaging insecurity and economic hardship; a peaceful 2023 general election and a successful transition; for more love and tolerance among Nigerians as a new paradigm that would underpin the full restoration of peace, unity and progress.