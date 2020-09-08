Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of the Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria (ACSN), Dr Ekaete Ettang, has said Mission Schools in Nigeria will not give up the fight for quality education.

Dr Ettang disclosed this on Tuesday during a Mobilisation and Advocacy visit to Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, to foster mutual understanding on improving standard of education in Nigeria.

She decried the quality of graduates schools in Nigeria are producing and said Christians and Mission Schools would go back to the basis to revamp educational standards in the country.

‘The missionaries have made sacrifice and setting aside educational standard they put in place is what led to where we are today. It is time for the church to boost the educational system, missionary schools should not allow education to collapse.

‘We must make sure that we produce products that will stand the test of time. In every system there is a product and we are asking ourselves now what we are producing.

‘I am sure everybody who understands what is happening now know that we are sad, we are not proud and so do we continue in this direction? That is why we the Christian and Mission Schools being the light of the world are now rising up to say no to low standard of education.’

Dr Ettang noted that the Mission Schools have set aside September 11 to celebrate the sacrifices and investment of missionaries in education in Nigeria and to revisit their standard to revamp the educational sector.

The Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev Fr Polycarp Lubo, promised to support Christians schools in the state and vowed to set up a Committee the will assist schools initiated by Church to deliver on their mandate.

He noted that the church will help Christians schools in the state to survive due to the negative impact on the COVID19 pandemic.