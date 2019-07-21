Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), has attributed the peace, which currently reigns on its campus to the intervention of the various Christian groups in the institution.

Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Luke Anike who disclosed this during the biennial homecoming of the leadership of the Nigerian Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NIFES) graduates in the school said the societies made the students to completely change and know why there were on campus.

Represented by his deputy, Prof Sam Eze, he noted that the university, which was formerly known for vices was transformed because of the serious activities of Christian associations.

He also urged students to embrace groups like the NIFES to avert examination malpractices, drug abuse, cultism and other vices on campus.

In his remarks, the Global Chairman of NIFES Graduates, Nduka Eke, advised their student members to make impact on the lives of other students on campus by letting them know about God.

He attributed the spate of suicide in the country to the state of hopelessness Nigerians found themselves, but assured that the body would aid to avert the ugly trend.

Highpoint of the event was the award of N100, 000 prize, to the best graduating student from NIFES and best graduating student of the university, respectively by the Christian group.