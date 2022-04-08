By Damiete Braide

Christian Ude, 30, urgently needs N17 million to undergo a transplant to save him from chronic kidney dysfunction.

Ude’s ailment was said to have started 15 years ago in his hometown in Imo State when he was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus.

His brother, Gideon Ude, recounts the ordeal: “He was first diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and we have been managing him since then.”

He added that this, however, propelled the family to bring Ude to Lagos to access better health care services.

Gideon said: “In 2019, when my brother started discharging blood from his urinary organ, we rushed him to St. Leo’s Catholic Hospital in Ikeja. They referred us to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“There, we were advised to take him to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba.”

With dialysis twice in a week costing about N80,000, Gideon admitted that they have become cash-strapped.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said: “We have sold many properties, begged for help and everything we could do, but we are at the point where we need to call for help from people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Now it is urgent to do a kidney transplant surgery at Caroline Medical Centre, Abuja.”

The cost implication for kidney transplant and post-operation medication is put at N17 million.

He lamented that they’ve been trying to raise the money despite the weekly dialysis maintenance.

According to the brother, before or after his dialysis maintenance, Christian would be put on oxygen.

“At times, he would require blood to sustain the kidney damage, and the costs of these are expensive. Please, we need assistance from good people of the world to bring Christian back to life.”

The patient’s family, through Gideon, pleaded to the public to save Ude from dying.

Meanwhile, donations can be sent to 6036291762, Ude Christian, Keystone Bank.