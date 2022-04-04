Daniel Kanu

Christian youths in Abia state have urged Gov Okezie Ikpeazu to sanction his government appointees engaged in hate speech in the build up to the 2023 Governorship election.

They specifically called for the sack of the state Commissioner for local government, Chief Christopher Enwerenmadu for threatening the life of a chieftain of PDP who is opposed to the self succession agenda of the Ngwa people.

In a statement in Umuahia yesterday, the youth under the umbrella of Abia Christian Youth Assembly also deplored the use of the Holy Bible by some Government officials to threaten people who support power shift to Abia North in 2023.

In the statement signed by the coordinator,Evangelist Julius Onwuka, the youth said they were horrified to behold a trending video where the duo of Enwerenmadu and Hon Ginger Onwusibe of the state House of Assembly were using the Bible to utter hate speech against Chief Charles Ogbonnaya.

” We were further scandalized to note in the same video that Prof Uche Ikonne,the man they have chosen as the Ngwa annointed candidate was there. What kind of governor will he be if he is this sectional and supportive of hate speech”, they queried.

They implored Ikpeazu to immediately sanction those threatening the lives of others for merely expressing their personal opinion that power should rotate to Abia North in line with the Abia charter of Equity.

They said it was ironical that the proponents of the self succession agenda of the Ngwa people do not tolerate opposition whereas they have continued to oppress and suppress their ukwa brothers.

” It is the height of greed for them to want to hold on to the Governorship for the next eight years while at the same time gunning for two Senate seats in exclusion of ukwa people. But our concern is that they should not set the state on fire”, they concluded