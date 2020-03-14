Rita Choma

Christiana Barlet, host of DMD Talk Show which airs on Ben Tv, London was awarded the Best TV Presenter of the year at the Fashion Art and Media Award held in Scotland, UK.

The award comes at a time the show is getting set for its 2nd anniversary and undoubtedly proves its impact on its viewers over the years.

Expressing her excitement over the recognition, Christiana Barlet says, ‘I’m very excited to be honoured with this prestigious award and I want to thank the Fashion, Art and Media Award’s team for the recognition, especially Lydia Cutler. I’m humbled, however, I didn’t walk alone to achieve this award. So I would appreciate and thank those who made it all happen God, my team, family and friends for everything they have done for me. I want to encourage others to never give up as hard work pays of.’

DMD Show is one of UK’s most celebrated tv shows which gives both men and women the voice through the media to educate viewers on a range of issues concerning women and men such as health, relationships, lifestyle and more.