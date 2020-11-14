Gyang Bere, Jos

The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre Abuja, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, while commissioning the multi-million naira Messiah Medical Centre Jos, remarked that Christianity brought civilization to the world.

Speaking as a guest speaker during the dedication/commissioning of the Messiah Medical Centre of Church of Eternal Life COEL, Jos, Pastor Enenche said most of the best Universities in the world today came into existence as a result of Christian missionary activities.

According to him, anywhere one sees a Church, beside it there must be a school or hospital building adding that Christianity is the hallmark of civilization and knowledge.

He commended Christian organisations saying apart from striving for the upliftment of the spiritual life of their congregation also go the extra mile to build hospitals to cater to the medical needs of members of their immediate community.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State who was represented at the occasion by the commissioner for special duties inter-governmental affairs, Hon Irmiya Sauni Werre, appreciated the effort of Rev. Sunday O. Academe Senior Pastor Church of Eternal Life for complimenting the effort of the state government to provide quality health care service to the people of the State.

The Senior Pastor, Church of Eternal Life Rev SO Academe, said the Messiah Medical Centre is a vision from God to render medical service to the needy with Christ-like hospitality.

According to him, the hospital is to give first-class treatment to people medically challenged at a minimal cost and will be open 24 hours a day for medical services stressing that the centre will commence with a one-week free medical treatment in the area.

He pointed out that the hospital is a complex of three-floor building comprising of all amenities and equipped with modern medical facilities in all department and is affiliated to other top hospitals and medical personnel both within and outside the country.