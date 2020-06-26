Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Bishop of Owo diocese of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Solomon Adegbite has alleged that christians are the major targets of insurgents in the country.

To this end, the cleric urged the Federal Government and all security agencies in the country to protect Christians from further attacks in the hands of insurgents.

Speaking at the 32nd Street of the diocese held at the Methodist Church, Odode in Idanre Local Government Area of the state, the cleric advised the federal government to clear its name by bringing an end to attack against Christians in all parts of the country.

Adegbite observed that the nation was being configured to favour a particular section of the country.

According to him,” there is an evidence of sharp division along ethnic and religious lines which has been so glaring since the present administration came on board.”

” The killings of innocent Nigerians have been going on unabated as if some people are licensed to kill and destroy other peoples’ property even without any provocations,” he stated.

The cleric also charged the federal government to provide enabling environment for all and sundry, stressing that the suspicious policies on grazing, ranching, colony, rugs and giving of land to herdsmen who have been ravaging the land are not in the right direction.

However, Bishop Adegbite lauded the floating of Amotekun (Southwest Security Network) urging the South West Governors to work assiduously and ensure the conception of the security outfit.

He said “the Governors should not look back,but work together to secure Yoruba land from the hands of the marauders.”

On Corona Virus epidemic, the cleric praised the federal government for prompt response to its control, but called for the upgrading of various hospitals to acceptable standard of civilised society.