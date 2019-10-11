The city of Lagos was aglow recently when I Stand With Israel celebrated the Jewish New Year with Christians at Golden Tulip, Lagos.

Pastor Rex Ajenifuja, the Executive Director of I stand With Israel said he was excited by the number of Christians that attended the event to rejoice with the Jewish community in Lagos.

He said: “Nigerians have been looking for the opportunity but our arrogance and discrimination has not allowed us to harness the potentials of the synergy between the Christian and Jewish communities in Lagos. But we are very grateful to God for today through the humility and the work of Rabbi Mendy Sternbach, the Chief Rabbi of Lagos State and Apostle Moses Timothy, the Lagos State chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).”

Called the Feast of Trumpet by Christians, the Jewish New Year is called Rosh Hashenah in Hebrew. Among others, three Orthodox rabbis graced the celebration. Awards and certificates were also issued to some distinguished and influential personalities like Bishop Sola Ore, Lagos PFN/ Pilgrims Board Chairman among others. Others presents included Rabbi David Geisinsky, Rabbi Zalman Stern Bach, Apostle Eyinnaya and Mrs. Titilayo Ladoja.

I Stand With Israel is an organization set up to harness the potential of the Christian and the Jewish communities in Lagos.