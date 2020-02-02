Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG) on Sunday took to the streets of Abuja to protest the continuous killings of Christians in the country.

Aside members of the RCCG, members of the First Baptist Church and the Evangelical Church for West Africa (ECWA), as well as the Presbyterian Church also took part in the protests in some of their branches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Specifically, the First Baptist Church carried out their protest at Gwagwalada, Garki, Maitama.

A top member of the church Bayo Oladeji, told Daily Sun that the church had directed all its branches in the FCT to embark on the protest for an end to the religiously-motivated killings of Christians in the country.