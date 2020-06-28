Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Bishop of Owo Diocese of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Solomon Adegbite, has alleged that Christians are the major targets of insurgents in the country.

To this end, the cleric urged the Federal Government and all security agencies in the country to protect Christians from further attacks in the hands of insurgents.

Adegbite, who made the submission at the 32nd Street of the diocese held at the Methodist Church, Odode in Idanre Local Government Area of the state, tasked the relevant authorities to end the attacks against Christians in all parts of the country.

He further said that the nation was being configured to favour a particular section of the country. “There is an evidence of sharp division along ethnic and religious lines which has been so glaring since the present administration came on board,” he said.

“The killings of innocent Nigerians have been going on unabated as if some people are licensed to kill and destroy other peoples’ property even without any provocations.”

Accordingly, he lauded the floating of Amotekun (Southwest Security Network) and urged the concerned governors to work assiduously and ensure the security of lives of the people of the zone.