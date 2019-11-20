Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Christians and Muslims in Abia State have thrown their weight behind family planning programmes saying it remained the best way to raise a sound and healthy family.

This unity was observed, yesterday, among the two religious groups during the quarterly meeting of Advovcacy Core Group ACG) of the Ministry of Health held in Umuahia. Religious leaders from the two faith said the application of family planning methods would assist families to have the number of children they can conveniently cater for.

Apostle Emmanuel Agomoh, who is the CAN State Chairman and the leader of the Muslims Community in Abia, Sheik Ali Ukaiwo were at the event.

Apostle Agomoh said he supported family planning and had led a delegation to the Secretary to the State Government as party of he campaign to get families plan for their children.

“I have been going to different forums to talk on the need family planning. I want to tell you that we are making serious movements in family planning in Abia state,” he said.

He commended his Muslim Counterpart, for making it possible for the group to go the Muslim enclave in Lokpa Nta in Umunneochi LGA to talk to them on the need to plan their families. Sheik Ukaiwo said since the campaign on family planning can be desalinated through religion.