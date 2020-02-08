Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Muslims and Christians in the country to shun religious and ethnic rivalry and embraced the teachings of the two Holy Books for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Saturday while presenting a paper titled, “Struggle for identify in Nigeria: Abrahamic Faith’s, ethnicity and ethic conflicts in perspective” during the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN) 2nd National Summit on Peaceful coexistence and nation building, held in Jos, Plateau.

“We want people in the grassroot and at home to know that in a meeting of religious leaders from different religions are calling for peace in the country, no more war. Enough of the blood shade, enough of the killings, enough of destroying properties and enough of exchanging of unhealthy wards in the media.

“This time around, we must stop the circles of killings, we must stop the circle of hatred otherwise our children unborn will not forgive us. We want people to hear that like the Sultan said yesterday, that we are calling for peace and we should mark our calling for peace with action.

“We want religious leaders to talk to their followers that we are calling for peace, Nigeria is a country we are proud of, without this country, we have no any other country and must of the things that are happening were stage manage to make sure that there is crisis.

” Nobody will be happy to see his son being kidnap and killed, nobody will be happy to see his daughter being kidnap and killed, but it takes a mature person to look into the future than to remained in pains.

“As we look into the future, some people must sacrifice for this country to continue in peace and forgiveness must come in if we will sacrifice. I know that our loved ones have been killed but we must forgive.”

He called on Nigerians to harnessed their ethnic and religious differences to build the country rather than allowing some individuals to take advantage of it to destroye the nation.

“I want religious leaders to know that we have been used for the negative, we must desist away from being agent of destruction, let us represent what our Holy Books said, we should be the one to build a united Nigeria.”

He urged various ethnic groups in the country not to allow politicians take their advantage to divide the people for selfish interest.

Pam noted that Nigeria needs credible leaders who have the capability and are willing to unite the country and its people without any form of discrimination.