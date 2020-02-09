Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Muslims and Christians in the country to shun religious and ethnic rivalry and embraced the teaching of the two Holy Books for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Saturday while presenting a paper titled; “Struggle for identify in Nigeria: Abrahamic Faith’s, ethnicity and ethnic conflicts in perspective” during the Da’awah coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN) 2nd National Summit on Peaceful coexistence and nation building, held in Jos, Plateau.

“We want people in the grassroots and at home to know that in a meeting of religious leaders from different religions are calling for peace in the country, no more war. Enough of the blood shade, enough of the killings, enough of destroying properties and enough of exchanging of unhealthy wards in the media.

“This time around, we must stop the circles of killings, we must stop the circle of hatred otherwise our children unborn will not forgive us. We want people to hear that like the Sultan said yesterday, that we are calling for peace and we should mark our calling for peace with action.

“We want religious leaders to talk to their followers that we are calling for peace, Nigeria is a country we are proud of, without this country, we have no any other country and must of the things that are happening were stage manage to make sure that there is crisis.

“ Nobody will be happy to see his son being kidnap and killed, nobody will be happy to see his daughter being kidnap and killed, but it takes a mature person to look into the future than to remained in pains.