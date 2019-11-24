Desmond Mgboh, Kano

THE Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, Bishop Raph Olufemi Olowo has assured that Christians would continue to work for peace in the state.

Speaking to the media at the occasion of his consecration as Bishop on Saturday in Kano, he hinted that his elevation to a Bishop in the House of God would ginger him further in the pursuit of love, peace and good relationship among all in the state.

The ceremony was officiated with a service by a host of Pentecostal Bishops from across the country. The service was presided by Bishop Francis Wole Oke and Bishop Ranson Bello, the immediate past Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, in Kano State

“ I was born and brought up in the North, I have always been a Northerner in my blood. I believe that my new assignment would give me an opening to expand the frontiers of what I have been doing in ensuring that the city that we live in is impacted by the grace that we carry”