From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Founder, Leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc., Proprietor and Chancellor, Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State, Prof. Daddy Hezekiah has said that this year was characterized by several natural, man-made disasters such as flooding, sicknesses, diseases, death and rising insecurity.

He also said that this year was engulfed by high-powered kidnappings, banditry, accidents, hunger, hardship as a result of high-level economic backwardness, corruption, bad leadership, poor governance and other evils that have taken negative tolls on human existence yet, it pleased God to preserve our lives.

In his Christmas message Prof. Hezekiah urged Nigerians to be steady fast in God and never indulge in evil but dwell in things that gives God the glory because He sent his only begotten son to redeem the world.

“Christmas is a sacred event that should be celebrated by every child of God. It does not matter whether the chosen date of 25th December is the accurate day or not as some people claim; what matters is that Jesus Christ was born into the world. Any day chosen by Christendom to mark His birth ought to be hallowed.

“Honestly, Christmas is a time when every Christian should value and appreciate God for His great love for mankind. It is a season that should be used to reflect deeply on how one has fared in the year. Think about your ways and your doings, and make out time to reconcile with your Saviour for the coming New Year.

“Let us not be among those who indulge in all manner of atrocities to meet up with the demands of societal celebrations. As a joyous moment, it is important to share what we have with the poor and the less privileged around us so that they too can be happy.

“Celebrating Christmas by drinking to stupor, committing all forms of immorality and worldly partying are clear misrepresentations and misinterpretations of what Christmas symbolizes. Indeed, God will not accept such. May the new born King be born, not in a manger this time, but in our lives. As we open our gates to people this Christmas, let us also open our hearts to the new born King for the transformation of our lives.

“Moreso, irrespective of the plans and strivings of our enemies, God did not give us up to their evil plans. Indeed, there is none like the Lord, who always sustains, preserves and protects us in the midst of these frustrating and heartbreaking situations.

“Do not allow anything to take the place of God in your life instead, put God first in all you do. King David knew that he was created for God’s pleasure, hence, he did everything to please Him. His ambition was not to get money but to teach others, especially the younger generation about God and in so doing, God still blessed him with riches.

“Do not spend your valuable time on irrelevances and corruptions on the social media or things that do not profit. Avoid indecent dressing because your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and bad company which ruins good morals. Remember that to live in the flesh is death but to live in the Spirit is life and peace”Bishop Hezekiah warned.