From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reassured residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

To this end, the Command said it has deployed adequate personnel to Mann strategy places in the state during this period.

State Commandant Muhammad Hassan Sanyinna gave the reassurance after a meeting with Heads of Departments/Units, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and Heads of Tactical Teams at the Command Headquarters in Umuahia.

Sanyinna maintained that the meeting became necessary to review earlier strategies and make adjustments where necessary.

He said if crimes in the state must be tackled, and pressures usually associated with the yuletide period be checkmated, proactive measures must be put in place.

While urging his men not to engage in undue harassment of innocent citizens, Sanyinna assured Abians they would sleep with their two eyes closed during this festive period.