From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command has reminded the people of Abia State and their visitors that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks is still in force.

A release by the command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala said all extant laws prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks popularly known as ‘knock-out’, or ‘banger’, have been activated.

“Surveillance and tactical teams of the Command have as well been mandated for its enforcement before, during and after the yuletide.

“Parents/Guardians are enjoined to advise their children/wards to desist from the use of fireworks while sellers are also advised to withdraw same from their stocks as anyone arrested in violation of the laws will be prosecuted”.

The Commissioner of Police wished Abians well as they celebrate Christmas and assured them of safety throughout the season.