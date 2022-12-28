From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The women wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign team, for Tinubu/Shetima 2023 on Tuesday donated wrappers, school items and cash to vulnerable people in Taraba State.

According to the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and leader of the team, the gesture was an expression of the APC women’s feelings for widows and orphans to alleviate their plight in the state.

Sen Tinubu, who was represented by Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, the APC National coordinator, Tinubu/Shetima women presidential campaign team, explained that the team felt it wise to make the donation during the celebration of Christmas since it was a period to exchange gifts to loved ones and the less privileged.

She encouraged women and the entire Tarabans to consider the fact that there was no government in Taraba and vote for APC to liberate them from untold hardship.

“This gesture is the APC women’s presidential campaign team for Tinubu/Shetima 2023. The gesture is the feelings we have for the less privileged, especially widows and orphans to alleviate their suffering.

“There is no government in Taraba and those that are feeling it most are the widows and orphans. I want you to collect your PVCs and vote for APC to liberate you from the pains you are passing through,” Tinubu expressed.

Earlier, Barr Ibrahim El-Sudi, Taraba State APC Chairman, commended Mrs Tinubu and her team for coming to the aid of the vulnerable people in Taraba.

He assured the team that APC in Taraba would ensure victory for all APC candidates in the 2023 general election.