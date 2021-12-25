From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive and never lose hope even in the midst of various challenges confronting the nation.

In a Christmas Message titled “Let us Journey with Faith” delivered at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Onitsha yesterday, Archbishop Okeke called on all families to intensify family prayers or revive it if it was no more practiced.

He described the Christmas time as a privileged opportunity to share with the less privileged and called on all not to miss the opportunity but ensure that some poor or needy people around are beneficiaries of charity. He prayed for all travellers at this holy season that God will bless their journey, accompany them on their way and lead them safely to their various destinations.

“We pray for families that the blessings of Christmas will descend on you in abundance. Today in the midst of many challenges in the world like COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta Wave, and Omicron etc; in the peculiar challenges in Nigeria; the Boko Haram, the bandits, the kidnappers, the unknown gunmen etc, let us journey with faith. Let us bear in mind that nothing is impossible with God. Do not lose faith and keep hope alive.