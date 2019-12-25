Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev Valerian Maduka Okeke, has charged Nigerians to promote peace and avoidi actions that could incites anger, sadness and heartbreak in society.

Archbishop Okeke, who marked the Christmas celebration with the inmates of the Onitsha Correctional Centre, said the greatest way to be happy on earth is to seek the happiness of others.

Dwelling on his Christmas Message titled ‘Be Joy to the World’, the Archbishop said all are called to be part of the peace which people are yearning for, but are often unwilling to give. He said Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Christ who is the Prince of Peace, inviting all to be followers of Christ.

“You don’t have to be a Christian, but be a follower of Christ by your behaviour, by being a source of joy, a source of peace, a true agent of reconciliation, a true angel of peace, a true builder of peace and giver of joy,” he said.

He enumerated steps one can take to be a source of joy to the world, which includes being great, not by being served but by serving others; being rich, not by receiving, not by grabbing, not by destabilising others, but by enriching others; being happy, not by doing what is popular and profitable to oneself, but by doing what is right.

The Archbishop admonished the inmates of Onitsha Correctional Centre to be a joy to the world, even in their cells, noting that their momentary periods of confinement can be a stepping stone to future greatness.

The Archbishop presented gift items to the inmates and also inspected the progress report on the skill acquisition centre he had earlier built and donated for the usage of the inmates.

Former Governor Peter Obi, who accompanied the Archbishop to the Correctional Centre emphasised the need to remain thankful to God at all times, no matter the circumstances. He made a monetary donation to complement the Archbishop’s equipping of the skill acquisition centre.