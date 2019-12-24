A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to allow love and hope be their guiding principle as they mark the 2019 Christmas celebrations .

Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, made the call in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Paul Ibe, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians, notably the Christian community, should be thankful to God that the Christmas festivities, heralding the birth of Jesus Christ, had come again.

The former vice president said that love was the conqueror of all things, including the challenges and tribulations that befell many people during the year.

According to him, having come thus far to celebrate Christmas, hope should remain the watchword of the faithful that the future would be better.

He said that Christians should celebrate with all their hearts and extend their joy to all their neighbours, including their fellow countrymen.