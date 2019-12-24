Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Christmas Eve warned terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and those he referred to as “economic saboteurs”, to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians, the President warned that those who fail to do so will meet their end by security agents who are ready to confront and defeat them.

He said “celebrating the spirit and virtues of Christmas need not be a one-day affair, but rather, ought to continue into the New Year.

“It is in line with the spirit of Christmas that I call on all elements whose actions are opposed to what the season represents, especially, insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity.

“If they fail to heed this call, they will meet their end as the armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies are poised now to confront and defeat them.”

Buhari urged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony, irrespective of differences.

He said: “Our people must make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours, irrespective of differences.”

While noting that conflicts and violence have reduced, he however warned Nigerians not to let their guard down.

According to him: “While it is gladdening to note that incidents of violence and conflicts have reduced drastically owing to the several operations embarked on by our security agencies, we must not let our guards down.”

The President said in the New Year, with the signing of the budget, his administration will focus on job creation.

“As Christmas indicates good tidings of hope and redemption, Nigerians can look forward to a turnaround in the administration’s priority areas of fighting corruption, providing security, economic diversification, job creation and infrastructure upgrade.

“Having recently signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law, I reiterate my promise during the presentation of the Budget Proposals before the National Assembly on October 8, 2019 that, “We remain resolutely committed to the actualization of our vision of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians.”

