From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has urged Nigerians to continue to accord top priority to peaceful coexistence as they celebrate Christmas.

Bagudu also stressed for all Nigerians to always be their brother’s keepers, irrespective of any religious, ethnic or political affiliations.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Mallam Yahyah Sarki stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi as the Governo’s Christmas message to the people of the state and the Christian community in the country.

According to him, “Bagudu also said that the festive period was a time for reflections on the sterling messages of the Yuletide, with a view to using them to make Nigeria better.

“Such resounding messages entail the spirit of giving by way of reaching out to the less privileged citizens of the country”.

The Kebbi State governor also said that Christmas was an auspicious time to offer fervent prayers for sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity in Nigeria.

He further called for such prayers for the restoration of security across the nation and the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Bagudu pledged his administration’s commitment to continue to focus on interfaith harmony, as well as ensuring that all residents of the state were comfortable conducting their lawful activities.

The governor wished all Christians a happy celebration in the yuletide period and a prosperous new year.