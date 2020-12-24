From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, on Thursday appealed to residents of the state to celebrate Christmas in moderation and at the same time observe all suggested COVID-19 protocols by health workers.

The Chairman of the Association in Kaduna, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, in his Christmas message also called on Christians in government to use the season to shine the light of Jesus Christ in their respective offices.

Quoting from the Book of John 1:14, ‘The word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth,’, he called on believers to share genuine love and affection during the season.

‘It is another time of the year, a season of worship, praise and adoration for the birth of the great King, everlasting Father, wonderful counsellor, Prince of Peace, Emmanuel, meaning God with us upon whose shoulders lay the entire world.

‘Christmas is a day we celebrate the word of God becoming flesh to dwell among us as a saviour whose sole responsibility is uniting the world and reconciling humanity to God.

‘The year 2020 became for the world a year of great challenge with the coming of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In Nigeria and particularly in Kaduna State, the pandemic added more salt to injury as we were already dealing with the challenges of insecurity such as bandits attacks on many of our villages and kidnapping of many innocent people for ransom.

‘But, the grace of his birth is here to wipe off all our fears and troubles, and by Jesus birth, we shall regain a new Hope, our land shall be healed, we shall be called by a new name, glory will fill the land, the truth will flourish like the palm tree and peace like an overflowing river.

‘As we celebrate this season, let us keep in mind that it is a season of sacrifice because we are celebrating the great sacrifice of Jesus to save humankind.

‘As we celebrate this season, I call on us all to be law-abiding citizens, celebrate our Christmas in love, peace, respecting others and strictly observing government regulations on COVID-19.

‘Church leaders should be seen guiding their members right. We should strictly observe all the protocols set up by the government, especially by medical workers.

‘I enjoin leaders at all levels to have a rethink over what the past has been. Particularly our brothers and sisters in government who the Lord granted an opportunity to serve as light and salt to all others in government, shinning the light of truth and giving taste to human existence by good acts,’ he said.