The Benue State Government has distributed food and non-food relief to internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in time for this year’s Christmas celebrations.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, who spoke to reporters at his office premises in Makurdi Wednesday, said the items distributed include 4000 bags of rice, 5000 cartons of noddles, cartons of condiments; tomatoes paste, Maggi, salts, mattresses, mosquito nets, sleeping mats among others.

He explained that the exercise was part of the monthly distribution of food materials to IDPs by the state government to improve their welfare.

Shior who lamented that persistent attacks on Benue communities has increased the number of IDPs lamented the continuous neglect from the Federal Government saying the state government would continue to do its best to support and cater for them.

“Population of IDPs keep swelling because attackers usually come in during the harmattan to occupy our land. Without support from Federal Government, the Benue State government has borne the brunt of taking care of the IDPs. We hope another government will address the issues and challenges of the IDPs.

Shior also noted the state government is working with humanitarian partners and other good-spirited individuals to return them to their ancestral homes before Governor Samuel Ortom leaves office in 2023.

He acknowledged that relief materials were received from Sen Emmanuel Orker Jev, the senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District and the presidential committee on floods, and solicited more help for Benue IDPs.

Speaking on the security of the IDPs in the camp, Shior noted that the control of the conventional security lies with the federal government and expressed hope that they will do the needful.

He appreciated the Nigerian security agencies for their efforts in curtailing the criminalities in the state through their activities especially Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, and added that the Community Volunteer Guards are being deployed to assist the conventional security to safeguard the state.