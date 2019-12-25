Job Osazuwa

Today is Christmas. All over the country and across the world, many will wear good clothes, eat, drink and make merry as they celebrate the birth of Christ.

But this will not be the case for some. They will be lying in hospital beds, surrounded by drips and bags of drugs. As others are throwing parties, visiting relatives and friends, this set of people will be writhing in extreme pain.

At the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Orile Agege General Hospital located at Ile-Epo, Lagos, dozens of patients could be seen lying on beds at different corners of the wards. It was Sunday and just three days away from Christmas. But there was no sign that many of the patients would be leaving the facility soon.

Some of these patients told Daily Sun that not many would understand what they feel lying hopelessly in the hospital in this season.

Strafed by stroke

Quite pathetic is the case of Alhaji Kazeem Abdulrasaq, who has been down with stroke for three years. He has been on and off admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos State. The man told the reporter that his sickness has turned his once happy life into one filled with darkness.

“I have never been sick until this came three years ago. I don’t know how to express my pain. For one to be down for three years with no hope of getting well soon is so frustrating. It is certain that I will be spending my Christmas in the hospital, except a miracle happens. It is a terrible experience.

“I was here last Christmas and New Year’s Day and I am spending another one here. The only thing that has improved a bit is my ability to speak better. Yet, I can’t move my legs properly. Getting people to help me to the toilet or bathroom saddens my heart.”

He revealed that virtually everything he ever worked for was gone, having been swallowed by the illness. He said that it is only God that has been sustaining him and his immediate family.

Down with kidney failure

Oniyelu is in pain, helpless, distressed and at the precipice of death except assistance comes her way fast.

The once agile mother of one battles for life following a very traumatic kidney failure she suffered in 2015 after undergoing an untidy Caesarean section.

She’s lying helplessly with her skin bearing signs of torment on a bed at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, looking up to kind-hearted Nigerians to come to her aid. She needs to raise N17.9m required for her kidney transplant.

The patient had her first kidney transplant in Abuja and was back to life. But the kidney failed again in July 2019. According to her consultant nephrologist, Dr. N.K. Anya, she needs to urgently undergo another surgery before the end of the month to keep any hope of long-term survival alive.

A letter made available by the hospital reads: “Oniyelu presented a failed allograft and is currently on a dialysis for possible renal replacement. The best treatment option for chronic kidney disease in terms of improved quality of life and long-term survival is a kidney transplant which involves surgically grafting a kidney from a suitable donor to the patient to restore normal kidney function.”

Entreating Nigerians to come to her aid, the woman, who said she has sold almost every all her valuable to be alive, has also been vulnerable to series of infections and complication. She has been going through dialysis twice in a week to be able to pass out urine.

To help Oniyelu live an improved life again, donations can be sent to Zenith Bank Plc, Acct Name – Funmilola Cecilia Oniyelu, Acct No. – 1005109260. Her spouse, Gbenga Oniyelu, can be contacted on 08033946603.

Daniel battles cancer of the eye

All that matters to little Daniel and parents is for him to get well and join his contemporaries to pursue his education.

“Please save me, don’t let my eyes depart from me”. These were the words Daniel Joseph, 7, when speaking to the reporter on the telephone.

Sadly, his father is also battling to conquer the stroke that struck him some time ago.

Daniel has already lost one eye to the cancer. He is battling to ensure that the disease did not take away his second eye.

His father, Mr Joseph Emereuwa, who hailed from Awomukwn Umuanhia in Abia State, said that his son’s sickness started about a year ago.

“He returned from school when our neighbour noticed that one of his eyes was getting bigger and we used a local medicine to rub it. But the situation continued to get worse.

“We took him to several hospitals, both in Ogun and Lagos states, to know exactly what the problem was. That was before we eventually ended up at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he was diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, in the process of trying to figure out the nature of the disease, he lost his left eye,” he said.

Joseph revealed that on the day his child was undergoing surgery in the hospital was the same day he came down with stroke.

“I had stroke and was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos. After they discharged me, I went to see my son on admission at LUTH and he was more concerned about my health than his own.

“After the surgery, everything seemed to be okay until July, 2019 when the eye began to swell up again and when we visited the hospital we were told that he would need to undergo surgery as well as other medical procedures, all of which would cost about N7 million.

“Due to my own health challenges, I could not raise money to save my child. I am seizing this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians and corporate organisations to help my child so that he will not lose his eye completely.”

A medical report signed by Dr. Adeuja Akinniyi a large, well circumscribed multiloculated cystic with mildly enhancing septations was seen in the intraconal compartment of the left orbit.

The family has been appealing to Nigerians that anyone willing to help may financial donations to Joseph Chiaka Emereuwa UBA account 2022421531. His father’s phone number is 08136413668.

Kidney disease torments final year student

It was the same story for Musa Adaeze Maryam, 23, who has been receiving treatment at the Avon Medical Centre, in Surulere, Lagos. For now, celebrating Christmas and New Year is not in her agenda.

The final year student of National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) Lagos, has been diagnosed with kidney failure, and needs M10 million to cover the cost of her transplant.

Maryam, who hails from Argungu in Kebbi State, said she has been diabetic since she was ten years.

She said that her mother, Mrs Nneka Musa broke down in tears when her daughter was diagnosed with diabetes. Explaining the reason for her weeping, she said Maryam’s father, Mr Nuhum Musa was diabetic – an illness which drained their pockets before killing him.

“My mother and I were taught how to manage the diabetes throughout my childhood years. The last two years have been very traumatic for me,” she said.

She informed that she has been to three hospitals for treatment including FMC, where she was rushed to when she lost consciousness, six months ago.

“I have been in and out of hospital. I have lost count of the number of times I have been rushed to the hospital from a private facility to public hospital and back to the private hospital again. The diabetic condition has lead to ulcer in which I have been persistently vomiting liquid and blood.

“When I was admitted at the FMC from July 25 to August 2, 2019, the consultant in charge of my case, prescribed dialysis. I did three dialyses throughout the period I was admitted in that hospital.”

Maryam said she has spent all her savings on diagnosis and treatment.

Her consultant has informed her that henceforth, she would require dialysis weekly to survive. But for a permanent solution, she has to go for a kidney transplant, which will cost her up to N10 million.

“Dr Johnson, my consultant at Avon Medical Centre, said the diabetes has led to other complications – hypertension, bleeding ulcer and now kidney disease.”

The woman, who complained that she finds dialysis very painful, said that the doctor has again confirmed her worse fear – that even the dialysis can no longer hold her for long.

Maryam is appealing to Nigerians to come to her aid as she has a family who depends on her as the breadwinner.

She is appealing to Nigerians to assist her through account number: Musa Adaeze Maryam 0104406217 Diamond (Access) Bank. She can be reached on 08131959930.