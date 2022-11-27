From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As Christians prepare for the celebration of birthday of Jesus Christ at Christmas, the Parish Priest of St. Joseph Quasi Parish, Nyon, in the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Revd. Fr Gabriel Tyoga has advised that spiritual preparation should be paramount to all Christians.

Speaking during a homily at a thanksgiving Mass to celebrate his second priestly anniversary on Sunday, Tyoga observed that in preparing for Christmas celebration, many Christians get distracted with what to wear, what to eat, drink and where to visit during the period.

He said in preparing, Christians must forgive those who have offended them saying, “spiritual preparation is paramount. This is a period to purge ourselves of all our sins.

“Going for confession and forgiving all those whom you have locked up in your hearts, that is the best way to prepare for the coming of the Messiah at Christmas,” he advised.

He noted that Catholics have begin a new liturgical calendar which is advent, a four weeks preparation for the coming of Christ, and urged that “everyone must prepare like a pregnant woman prepares for the coming of her baby.

“For the next four weeks, the dominant colour for Mass would be purple, the colour that reminds us of our frailty, the need to repent and purge our heart of whatever that would be hostile to us and whatever that is of no use to is in the coming of Christ at this period of advent.

He said “this period calls us to spiritual alertness and consciousness regarding the second coming of Christ as well.

“So, I advice all of us to dust off the walls of darkness and put on the amour of light as we wait for the coming of the Messiah.”

While lamenting that “if we are not meticulous in this time of waiting, Christ will meet us unprepared,” Revd Tyoga prayed that such would not be the lot of God’s people.

Rev. Fr. Gabriel Tyoga was appointed the Priest-in-Charge on the 30th March, 2022. He was later upgraded to the position of the Parish Priest on 24th July, 2022 when the church was inaugurated by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Revd Wilfred Anagbe.