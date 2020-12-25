The Founder Heavens Mandate Foundation, Obidike Chukwuebuka, MBBI has congratulated Christians while charging Nigerians especially the good people of Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency to use the occasion to offer special prayers for good leaders with love of the people to emerge in Anambra forthcoming governorship election.

In a statement from his Special Assistant on media and publicity Mr. Okoye Johnson,

Obidike urged all Christians to put into action all the lessons taught by the life and times of Jesus Christ, as they reflect on the basic tenets of Christianity which harkened on perseverance, faithfulness, determination and peace.

He further advised youths to stay away from crime and embrace peace throughout the this period of celebration and beyond .

As they celebrate Christmas, he also remind them of the need to take into cognizance the fact that it is also a season to renew hope about the possibilities to take a break from years of decay and embrace achieving genuine transformation that would touch all homes and individuals.