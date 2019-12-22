Stanley Uzoaru, Onitsha

Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, has described Christmas as an annual celebration of God’s love through the sacrifice of his Son, Jesus Christ, for the sin of mankind.

Ezeofor, who spoke yesterday in Umuchu during the maiden ‘Honeywell Festival of Nine Lessons and Carol’ hosted by an industrialist, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, said God is generous in giving freely without any price tag attached.

Six choral groups, including the Cathedral Church of St. John Choir, Ekwulobia, and Voice Angelica Choral, Awka, took turns to thrill.

Ezeofor said God did not send His son to judge the world, but to save it. He said, if salvation were to be bought, the rich would have bought everything – even for their unborn generation, leaving the poor with nothing.j

While thanking Ezeemo for using his wealth to advance the gospel and assist the downtrodden, Ezeofor called on humanity to return to God, as Jesus Christ would return one day to judge the world.

He enjoined Nigerians to seek for the collective good as they celebrate Christmas and shun selfishness. He also expressed the hope that 2020 would yield better dividends for the people.

Traditional Ruler of Enugu-Umuonyia community, Peter Ezeamama, lauded the organisers of the musical concert in the hinterlands of Umuchu.