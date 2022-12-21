From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Poised to put smiles on the faces of society’s underprivileged during the festive period, an NGO, Grateful Giving Support Charity Initiative, has donated food items to two orphanages in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A member of the organisation, Mr Abiodun Awodipe, donated the items including cartons of noodles; powdered milk; cereals; beverages; bags of rice; groundnut oil; corn flakes among others, to the Gideon Orphanage and Home for the Aged and Yemisi Alogi Orphanage and Children’s Home, located in Asero and Alogi areas of Abeokuta.

Presenting the items to a caregiver at the Gideon Orphanage, Mrs Rachel Adekunle, Awodipe, explained that the organisation, with members based in Nigeria and abroad, decided to donate the items to the centre in order to make the children feel loved during the Christmas season.

He added that the NGO which did a similar donation to the centre in 2021, was just incorporated by the C.A.C in 2022.

According to him, the NGO was formed to cater to the underprivileged, noting that plans were underway by the organisation to expand its humanitarian activities beyond the donation of food items.

Awodipe further stated that members of the NGO would continue to pool their resources together with the sole aim of making life more meaningful for not only the motherless but other downtrodden members of society.

While commending the management of the Gideon Orphanage for doing a good job with the children, he disclosed that the organisation would continue to support the centre through the donation of clothing and other items.

Speaking at the Yemisi Alogi Orphanage, Awodipe commended the management of the centre and pledged that the NGO would continue to identify with the centre and support it in its bid to give comfort and hope to the needy.

He added that the Grateful Giving Support Charity Initiative formed by friends who attended the same university would continue to partner with centres that provide succour to the needy.

Responding, the visioner and director of the orphanage, Tobi Emmanuel, said that the centre was started eight years ago in memory of his mother, Mrs Yemisi Alogi.

While thanking the NGO for the kind gesture, Emmanuel explained that the centre presently has 18 children and noted that donation of the items would go a long way in assisting the centre in taking good care of the children.