From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged Christians to use this period of Christmas to transform themselves spiritually and morally in other to be in a better and safer position to transform others and win souls for Christ.

The Anambra state branch of CLO Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme gave this charge in Christmas message with the theme: “Among bad men, bad religious men are worst, because they were called and expected to be closer and nearer to God (Fulton Sheen).

He said Christian leaders should assiduously look into in spite of tremendous increase in churches, yet decline in spirituality, morality and good Christian conduct.

“Pertinently, Christians should use this period to win souls for Christ, through good and selfless sacrifices and works, life of holiness, righteousness, godliness, forgiveness, love, empathy and social justice.

“For Christmas to be meaningful and result oriented, Christians must proved assertion of ‘Rusel Hbara’ that a Christian is one who feels repentance on a Sunday, for what he did on a Saturday and is going to do on Monday wrong through good Christian conduct and righteous living.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

” It is note worthy that Christianity is founded with love, in love, for love and to love. When we show, act, think, breed, breath and share love, then the essence of Christmas will manifest in our lives, society, state and our country.

” It will certainly become centre of excellence where love, peace, unity, mutual coexistence and justice will triumph.

According to Mahatma Gandhi dictum that there is enough for everyone’s need, if not enough for everyone’s greed’.

“Therefore, let us use this rare period to hold tenaciously through words and actions principles and tenets of Christianity in the spirit of Christmas. We should reconcile with our creator, neighbors and love one another in peace and harmony.

” Our leaders Christians should look in direction of reducing cost of services rendered in their schools and hospitals as greatest Christmas gift to humanity. Likewise our political leaders and affluent individuals should also provides basic necessities of life and empowerments to the less privilege and youths” Ezekwueme posited.