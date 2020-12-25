By Lukman Olabiyi

The chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) ,Lagos State, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, has appealed to Christians to comply strictly with COVID-19 pandemic protocols and guidelines in their activities during and after the Christmas season.

the season in which we are calls for sobriety and solemnity. Let us avoid crowded places and super-spreader events capable of multiplying the COVID-19 cases in the state.

” Let us ensure we use our nose/face masks and follow all laid down guidelines and safety protocols put in place by the Federal, State and Local authorities until the pandemic finally dissipates and we are returned to normalcy.” “As christians, we are to obey authorities and set example for others to see and emulate. In doing this, there is great reward and God’s blessing is assured.

” I pray that this season will usher in peace and prosperity into our nation; Nigeria and the state of Excellence, Lagos State. In the midst of this pandemic, the joy of the Lord will fill our hearts and minds and our worries and anxieties will be dispelled”.

He further urged Christians to make the essence of the season count by showing and sharing love as Jesus Christ taught and instructed them to do.

Adegbite said showing and sharing love has become more expedient cdue to the pains and sufferings many are enduring as result of the reverberative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the well-being, health and economy of the world.

“Christmas should be a time for us to remember that we as Christians have an obligation to leave the comforts of our everyday life to help those less fortunate just as Jesus did for all of us.