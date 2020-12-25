By Lukman Olabiyi
The chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) ,Lagos State, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, has appealed to Christians to comply strictly with COVID-19 pandemic protocols and guidelines in their activities during and after the Christmas season.
Rev. Adegbite made the plea in his goodwill message to christians.
According to the statement issued by the Lagos State CAN chairman, “
the season in which we are calls for sobriety and solemnity. Let us avoid crowded places and super-spreader events capable of multiplying the COVID-19 cases in the state.
” Let us ensure we use our nose/face masks and follow all laid down guidelines and safety protocols put in place by the Federal, State and Local authorities until the pandemic finally dissipates and we are returned to normalcy.” “As christians, we are to obey authorities and set example for others to see and emulate. In doing this, there is great reward and God’s blessing is assured.
” I pray that this season will usher in peace and prosperity into our nation; Nigeria and the state of Excellence, Lagos State. In the midst of this pandemic, the joy of the Lord will fill our hearts and minds and our worries and anxieties will be dispelled”.
He further urged Christians to make the essence of the season count by showing and sharing love as Jesus Christ taught and instructed them to do.
Adegbite said showing and sharing love has become more expedient cdue to the pains and sufferings many are enduring as result of the reverberative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the well-being, health and economy of the world.
“Christmas should be a time for us to remember that we as Christians have an obligation to leave the comforts of our everyday life to help those less fortunate just as Jesus did for all of us.
” Making the essence of the season count by showing and sharing love as Jesus Christ taught and instructed us to do has become more expedient considering the pains and sufferings many are enduring due to the reverberative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the well-being, health and economy of the world and our common prosperity in the last one year. “Many homes are groaning and are under severe burden and are looking up to Jesus Christ for succor and comfort especially this season. We must make ourselves available to be the salt of the earth and help put light in such homes”, he said. .
Leave a Reply