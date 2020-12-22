By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagos residents to comply strictly with COVID-19 pandemic protocols and guidelines in their activities during the Christmas season.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge while speaking at the 2020 Community Day Celebration organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

The governor, who joined the celebration virtually alongside his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, said that his administration is keeping most of its promises particularly in regard to ongoing projects in 377 wards which include the drilling of boreholes, road constructions, provision of electric transformers, among other projects.

He explained that the government is alive to its responsibilities in providing basic amenities to develop communities across the state, urging residents to ensure monitoring of projects in their respective locales.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the Community Development Associations for their support in ensuring adequate development at the grassroots level, stressing that their relationship with the state government has facilitated rapid urban renewal.

The governor, in isolation after he contracted COVID-19, said that he is recuperating and asked residents to always comply with the non-pharmaceutical directives of wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand washing as part of broader pandemic protocols and mitigation measures.

In an address of welcome, the Commissioner for Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed thanked the communities which have embarked on self-help projects in support of government and urged others to emulate them.

The commissioner also commended some local government chairmen for supporting Community Development Associations to thrive in their respective area councils.

He said that the governor has chosen the occasion as an extension of the government’s recognition, support and encouragement for Lagos communities to do more as development partners.

Dr Ahmed pointed out that the celebration’s theme, “Promise made, Promise Kept, More to come”, ‘is in fulfilment of promises made by the Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to transform our rural communities, to reduce rural-urban drift and as well, to continuously engage our CDAs in meaningful discussions on how to promote the State government THEMES Agenda.’

According to him, ‘for the Annual Community Day Celebration, it has become a tradition for our ministry to encourage and boost the morale of CDAs to do more in their developmental projects by rewarding deserving communities for the self-help projects they embark upon with branded new buses as State Prizes for the first 3 Communities and Consolation prizes.’